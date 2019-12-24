fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Bill aims to open lawsuit window for adult sex abuse suits

Bill aims to open lawsuit window for adult sex abuse suits

By: The Associated Press Ryan Tarinelli December 24, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) —  Churches, youth groups  and schools were hit by a tsunami of lawsuits in 2019 after New York gave survivors of childhood sexual abuse a one-year window to sue over allegations ordinarily barred by statutes of limitation. Now, some lawmakers want to open the same window for people abused as adults, a move ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo