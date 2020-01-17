fbpx
Home / News / Sex trafficker sentenced to 30 years

Sex trafficker sentenced to 30 years

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2020 0

A Buffalo man who was convicted of five counts of sex trafficking and drug charges has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. Valentino Shine Sr., 52, also was ordered to pay $73,600 to the victims of his crimes. Shine ran a sex trafficking operation out of ...

