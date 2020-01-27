fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded January 9, 2020

Deeds Recorded January 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded January 9,2020                    58 14420 TORRES, OTIMIO to FALLS, NICHOLAS et ano Property Address: LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12295 Page: 0101 Tax Account: 114.03-1-36 Full Sale Price: $12,000.00 14428 BLUE, WESLEY et ano to FAVATA, RYAN et ano Property Address: 160 BROMLEY ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12295 Page: 0260 Tax Account: 143.02-1-59 Full Sale Price: $15,000.00 14445 POLOZIE, KATHERINE W to POLOZIE, MICHAEL A Property Address: 19 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo