Deeds Recorded January 15, 2020

Deeds Recorded January 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded January 15, 2020                 55   11462 ONEILL, REBECCA L et al to ONEILL, REBECCA L Property Address: 27 WESTWAY, CHILI NY 11462 Liber: 12297 Page: 0172 Tax Account: 146.11-1-40 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 RILING, MARY JANE et ano to SCHWARTZ, KARLEEN A Property Address: 6360 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12297 Page: 0139 Tax Account: 084.05-10-14 Full Sale Price: $159,000.00 14428 DUBRECK, DAVID et ano to ...

