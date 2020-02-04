fbpx
Deeds Recorded January 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded  January 10, 2020                61   NOT PROVIDED B&P REALTY L.L.C to BURNS, CYDNEY E et ano Property Address: 1963  CENTER ROAD, WHEATLAND NY Liber: 12295 Page: 0423 Tax Account: 209.02-1-25.11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 FABER BUILDERS INC to VAZQUEZ, ALEXIS et ano Property Address: 10 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12295 Page: 0655 Tax Account: 159.01-2-27 Full Sale Price: $315,000.00 14445 EFO SOLUTIONS LLC to TESTA EMPIRE ...

