Deeds Recorded January 23, 2020

Deeds Recorded January 23, 2020

February 6, 2020

Deeds   Recorded January 23, 2020                 68   14428 HARVEY, BURTON R et ano to GOFF, DEBRA A et ano Property Address: 24 -MUMFORD ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12300 Page: 0475 Tax Account: 170.01-1-18 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 ADAMS, JAMES F to PERSONS, KELSEY A Property Address: 408 WILSON AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12300 Page: 0441 Tax Account: 152.23-1-58 Full Sale Price: $100,000.00 14450 BANCROFT, KAREN et ano ...

