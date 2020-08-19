fbpx
Second Circuit – Bankruptcy: In Re: Oncology Holdings Inc.

August 19, 2020

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Bankruptcy Incentive payment caps – Termination of employment contract In Re: Oncology Holdings Inc. 19-1725 Judges Jacobs, Pooler, and Carney Background: The appellant challenged a bankruptcy court order capping his claim for certain incentive payments promised by a former employer pursuant to 11 U.S.C. § 502(b)(7), which limits employee claims for damages ...

