ITT Tech, PEAKS Trust reach $330M settlement agreement for wronged students

By: Velvet Spicer September 17, 2020 0

Former ITT Tech students across the state will receive part of a $330 million nationwide settlement with PEAKS Trust, a private loan program run by the now defunct college and affiliated with Deutsche Bank entities. Some $5 million has been earmarked for formers students in New York State. “New Yorkers look to institutions of higher learning ...

