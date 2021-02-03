Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Not-for-profit religious institution: Opinion 20-116

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Not-for-profit religious institution Serving on a board – No fund-raising Opinion 20-116 Background: A full-time judge asks if it is permissible to serve on a board of location and building for a not-for-profit religious organization. The board investigates and approves/disapproves building proposals made by individual churches in their denomination, ...

