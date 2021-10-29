Christopher E. Blank

Partner, Schmeiser, Olsen & Watts, LLP

Blank is a registered patent attorney in the Rochester office of Schmeiser, Olsen & Watts, LLP. He provides services to medical devices companies, health care companies, hardware companies, semiconductor companies, software companies, and other small and large businesses.

Blank worked as an in-house patent attorney for Bausch & Lomb, Inc., developing and acquiring intellectual property for the contact lens business, the contact lens solution business, the pharmaceutical business and the Coatings Division.

Before providing legal services, Blank was a tenured law professor at the New Hampshire School of Law from 1991-2001. He taught courses in Patent Prosecution, Application Drafting and Patent and Trademark Policy.

He was also the founder and director of the Innovation Clinic that provided intellectual property services and business counseling to small businesses and individuals in New Hampshire. The Department of Health and Human Services recognized the clinic in 1995 as a significant contribution to the community and as a model for public service.