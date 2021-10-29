Dominic Ciminello

Partner, Lee & Hayes

Ciminello is a patent attorney in the Rochester office of Lee & Hayes. He manages patent portfolios for clients, provides intellectual property counseling and advises them on intellectual property strategies.

He has worked on cases involving plastics and packaging technologies, medical devices, diesel engine technology, exhaust and fluid filtration, thermal imaging and marking devices, and high-speed shutter assemblies.

Ciminellois a past president of the Rochester Intellectual Property Law Associations and is a member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association, the New York State Bar Association, and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

He is also on the Dean’s Advisory Council at St. John Fisher College School of Business, where he is an adjunct professor, and the Alumni Advisory Council at Weatherhead School of Management.