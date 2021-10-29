Tracy Jong

Attorney/Owner, Tracy Jong Law Firm

Years in current role:26

What do you enjoy most about practicing intellectual property law?

Definitely the people I meet along the way. I got into IP law for the intellectual challenge and constant learning of new things in practicing patent law. However, I find the best part of my day is getting to know trademark owners and the stories behind their brand. It is amazing what talent, creativity and vision there is out there, and some of the most amazing people. Some days are better than binge watching Netflix! And since I focus a lot on the alcohol and restaurant industries, I especially get to meet some awesome people and try some amazing wine, beer and spirits.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve dealt with over the past year?

Constant change and unpredictability with our government mandates and the long delays due to shutdowns. It is hard to give solid advice and guidance with ever-changing rules and procedures.

What do you see as the biggest changes in the legal industry in the next 3-5 years?

Adapting to newer technologies and ways of doing business that exist in other industries. The legal profession has a long history and tradition and is slow to change. On some levels that is good but at the speed of e-commerce, it can really be a barrier to getting things done in today’s environment. The profession and government (courts, state agencies, financial sector, etc.) need to embrace technology and how it can advance/improve the things we do everyday as attorneys (online filing, video notary, e-signatures, video court appearances, & etc.)I think the industry will also have to address social change and the impact of institutional injustice and what non-discrimination and inclusion really mean. These are big issues with many facets and many affected people/institutions to consider.

What community organizations do you support as a volunteer and why?

Story of Hope Comfort Care, Inc. I have spent many years working on end of life issues and these organizations provide a much-needed service that has a real impact on families in our community. This will help so many people I know over the years to say goodbye with dignity and love.

What are you most looking forward to doing as COVID restrictions ease?

Actually, I am excited to see how COVID-enacted changes in our profession, especially the court and county clerk systems, will impact the industry going forward. Many of the changes helped us do business in new and better ways, and ones that can save our clients a lot of money if we can continue them. It sort of provides more access to legal services for low- and middle-income people and small business owners. That is pretty exciting.