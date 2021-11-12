Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 19, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CATHEY, GERALD O. 8 ORLEANS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $2,164.55 OCONNOR, MICHAEL 2 BROXBOURNE DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK Attorney: POWELL, LARRY T Amount: $24,504.96 PORCELLO, THOMAS 4189 SAINT JOHN DRIVE, SYRACUSE NY 13215 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ILECKI ...

