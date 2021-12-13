Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Montreal Convention: v. American Airlines Inc., et al.

Second Circuit – Montreal Convention: v. American Airlines Inc., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Montreal Convention International airline liability – Willful conduct – Statute of limitations Cohen v. American Airlines Inc., et al. 20-3426-cv Judges Pooler, Chin, and Lohier Background: The plaintiff alleged that, while boarding a flight from Paris, France, to Dallas, Texas, a flight attendant struck him, causing injury. The defendant removed the case ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo