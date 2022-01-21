Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 28-29, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 28-29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 28, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT Lach, Eileen et ano Favor: 170 West Avenue Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Elderwood of Lakeside at Brockport SNF Attorney: CASSAR, JAMES JOSEPH Amount: $11,062.55 PARKS, DEANDRE et ano Favor: Credit Acceptance Corporation Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ Amount: $6,705.08 PJ Man Holdings, Inc. et ano PJ MAN HOLDINGS, INC. PJ MAN ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo