Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 07,10-11 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 07,10-11 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 07, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BROTHERHOOD TRUCKING LLC et ano D/B/A BROTHERHOOD TRUCKING 1150 N WILLOW AVENUE APT K4, RIALTO CA 92376 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $37,236.00 CAPERNA, FRANCES et ano 906 TROLLEY BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $6,025.25 CRAGG, JOHN M ...

