Don't Miss
Home / Law / As Trump threatens to get more involved at Justice Department, its alums push back

As Trump threatens to get more involved at Justice Department, its alums push back

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky April 27, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - As President Donald Trump threatens to reshape the Justice Department's leadership and demolish its tradition of independence from politics, department alums are fighting back with increasing vigor - signing petitions, holding public events and taking direct aim at a man they fear will do lasting damage. On Thursday, Trump suggested in a television interview ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo