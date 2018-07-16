Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: Application or registration? Supreme Court to decide when copyright holders may bring infringement suit

IP Frontiers: Application or registration? Supreme Court to decide when copyright holders may bring infringement suit

By: Daily Record Staff Thomas L. Sica July 16, 2018 0

The United States Copyright Act contains one of the great contradictions in American jurisprudence. Copyright automatically inheres in a work at the moment the work is created. In other words, an author of any work of art has copyright rights in that work immediately upon completion. However, if another party infringes the author’s work, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo