State bars insurers from hiking rates due to mandate repeal

State bars insurers from hiking rates due to mandate repeal

By: The Associated Press July 31, 2018 0

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — New York state is moving to prevent health insurers from raising premiums because of the repeal of a federal requirement for most people to carry insurance. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the move in a speech Monday in Manhattan. The Democrat says he will direct state regulators to reject rate hikes from ...

