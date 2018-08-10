Don't Miss
Home / Law / Appeals court tells EPA to stop sales of harmful pesticide

Appeals court tells EPA to stop sales of harmful pesticide

By: The Associated Press Michael Biesecker August 10, 2018 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a widely used pesticide on the market despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure can harm babies' brains. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday ordered the Environmental Protection Agency ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo