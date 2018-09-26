Don't Miss
Home / News / Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP lawyers to present in Albany

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP lawyers to present in Albany

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018 0

Brigid M. Maloney, partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, and senior associate Lauren A. Suttell, will present at the New York State Bar Association’s Health Law Section fall meeting on Oct. 26 in Albany. At the program titled “Transformation of the Health Care Delivery Model: Practical Legal Guidance,” Maloney and Suttell will discuss mergers and acquisitions ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo