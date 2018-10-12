Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Environmental Law / Environmental Law: DEC adopts updated SEQR regulations

Environmental Law: DEC adopts updated SEQR regulations

By: Ronald G. Hull October 12, 2018 0

Almost everyone who has applied for a permit or other approval from a government board or agency has encountered the State Environmental Quality Review Act, more commonly known by its acronym, SEQR. Since 1975, SEQR has required the consideration of environmental impacts of proposed projects by all state and local agencies in New York when ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo