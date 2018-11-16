Don't Miss
Home / News / 2018 Best Law Firms

2018 Best Law Firms

By: Nicole Sheldon November 16, 2018 0

The U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers announced the 2018 Best Law Firms and the following Rochester firms have made the list: Morris & Morris Attorneys Harter Secrest & Emery LLP Underberg & Kessler LLP Barclay Damon LLP  Goldberg Segalla Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP Phillips Lytle LLP Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP To announce ...

