Worker Justice Center gets new leader

Worker Justice Center gets new leader

Lewis Papenfuse retiring in December

By: Bennett Loudon November 21, 2018 0

The Worker Justice Center of New York (WJCNY) has announced a change in leadership. Executive Director Lewis Papenfuse will be retire on Dec. 7, after 26 years with the organization, while Lauren S. Deutsch has been hired to take over as executive director. WJCNY, the leading provider of non-profit legal assistance for farmworkers and low-wage workers in ...

