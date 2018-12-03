Don't Miss
Lawsuit claims state human rights agency can investigate police

Lawsuit claims state human rights agency can investigate police

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2018 0

The New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Monday in state Supreme Court in Jefferson County arguing that the state Division of Human Rights (DHR) has jurisdiction to investigate abuse and discrimination complaints against corrections agencies and police departments in New York state. DeAnna LeTray, a transgender woman who is a resident of Watertown filed ...

