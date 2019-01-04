Don't Miss
Home / News / Barclay Damon adds two new partners

Barclay Damon adds two new partners

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2019 0

Barclay Damon LLP has elected two new partners — Matt Kerwin and Nick Scarfone. Kerwin is a member of the firm’s telecommunications, land use & zoning, project development, and energy practice areas and its renewable energy team. He has served as special counsel to several municipalities on zoning compliance matters on numerous development projects.         Scarfone is a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo