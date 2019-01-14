Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: The patent pendulum swings

IP Frontiers: The patent pendulum swings

By: Philip E. Hansen January 14, 2019 0

The start of a new year provides the opportunity for a highly subjective retrospective on 35 years of patent law — where we’ve been and where we might be going. Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas (1965-1969) was reputed to have said that a typical judge’s reaction to a patent is like that of a man suddenly ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo