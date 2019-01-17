Don't Miss
Cuomo: NY must go 100 percent clean energy by 2040

By: The Associated Press David Klepper January 17, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would adopt the most aggressive clean energy goal of any state under a plan from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that calls for generating 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2040. Hitting the new target, which must be approved by state lawmakers, will require the state to increase its ...

