Home / News / Rape charges dropped against cops who had sex with teen

Rape charges dropped against cops who had sex with teen

By: The Associated Press March 7, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Rape charges were dropped against two former New York City police officers accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in a police van after arresting her for marijuana possession. The New York Times reports the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office on Wednesday dropped more than 40 charges against former Detectives Richard Hall ...

