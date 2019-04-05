Don't Miss
Home / News / State selects lawyers to offer legal services to immigrants

State selects lawyers to offer legal services to immigrants

By: The Associated Press April 5, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Immigration attorneys will be offering legal services in all regions of New York through a program run by the Cuomo administration. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 19 attorneys have been selected to serve as full-time legal counsels providing free services to immigrants who need assistance. The Democrat says the lawyers will be working ...

