Home / News / NYSBA installs new officers

NYSBA installs new officers

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2019 0

Henry M. “Hank” Greenberg, of Albany, has become the 122nd president of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA). Greenberg will serve a one-year term as president. He succeeds Michael Miller, of New York City. Sherry Levin Wallach, of White Plains, will serve her third one-year term as secretary. Domenick Napoletano, of Brooklyn, is treasurer.  Scott M. ...

