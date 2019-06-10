Don't Miss
Home / News / In Alabama, rapists have parental rights

In Alabama, rapists have parental rights

By: The Washington Post Emily Wax-Thibodeaux  June 10, 2019 0

When a young woman came to the Family Services of North Alabama office last year for help with trauma, saying she had been raped by her step-uncle when she was 15, rape crisis advocate Portia Shepherd heard something that “killed me, shocked me.” The step-uncle, who was getting out of jail after a drug conviction, wanted ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo