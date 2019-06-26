Don't Miss
Supreme Court rules in favor of federal agency expertise on ambiguous regulations

By: The Washington Post By Robert Barnes, Ann E. Marimow June 26, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a long-standing precedent that says judges should generally defer to a federal agency's expertise when ambiguous regulations are challenged. But the court's conservatives, who have said that that gives too much power to unelected bureaucrats, said the decision was "more a stay of execution than a pardon." Chief Justice ...

