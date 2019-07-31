Don't Miss
Forget 90210; 14609 is the fifth-hottest ZIP code in the country

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 31, 2019 0

Move over, Pittsford and Perinton. And you, too, west side suburbs. The "hottest" area for real estate in the Rochester area is ZIP code 14609. Realtor.com says 14609 is the fifth-hottest ZIP code in the country. The zip includes Rochester's North Winton Village and Beechwood neighborhoods, as well as the Irondequoit neighborhoods of Orchard Park, Thurlow, Pardee ...

