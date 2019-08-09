Bribe or donation? Parent’s defense questions the difference

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Collin Binkley August 9, 2019 0

BOSTON (AP) — Robert Zangrillo is accused of paying $250,000 to get his daughter into college as a fake athlete. Prosecutors call it a bribe. But his lawyers say Zangrillo isn’t much different from parents who make formal donations to try to give their children an advantage in the admissions process. Zangrillo’s lawyers offered a glimpse ...

