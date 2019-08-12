Don't Miss
Mark W. Pedersen named magistrate judge

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2019 0

Mark W. Pedersen has been appointed U.S. Magistrate Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York. Pedersen currently serves as principal law clerk to Sr. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa. Pederson fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman, effective Nov. 5, 2019. Pedersen will be ...

