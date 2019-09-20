Don't Miss
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is larger than life in Washington, D.C., mural

By: The Washington Post Teddy Amenabar September 20, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - In many ways, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is already larger than life, with an adoring fandom, a rap-influenced nickname bestowed by admirers and two motion pictures depicting her life. But now, the expression is becoming quite literal. There's a new mural of the 86-year-old justice near the intersection of 15th and U ...

