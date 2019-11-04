fbpx
State bar wants to stop mental health questions

Questions on bar application are “ineffective and unnecessary”

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2019 0

The New York State Bar Association’s (NYSBA) House of Delegates has adopted a report recommending the elimination of all mental health questions in the application for admission to the bar in New York state. The report was prepared by NYSBA’s Working Group on Attorney Mental Health and adopted at the House of Delegates meeting on Nov. ...

