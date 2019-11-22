fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Woman calls 911 for pizza to save abused mother

Woman calls 911 for pizza to save abused mother

By: The Washington Post Hannah Knowles  November 22, 2019 0

At first, the dispatcher sounds bemused. “You called 911 to order a pizza?” Tim Teneyck said. “Uh . . . yeah,” she said. Teneyck said she had the wrong number, but the caller was persistent. Then he realized this wasn’t just another mistaken dial. The call led police in Oregon, Ohio, to arrest a man on a domestic violence charge ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo