fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / MCBA Holiday Party celebrates the local judiciary

MCBA Holiday Party celebrates the local judiciary

By: Nora A. Jones December 6, 2019 0

The Memorial Art Gallery was the location of this year’s Bench and Bar Holiday Party for the Monroe County Bar Association held on Thursday, Dec. 5. The short program mid-evening was primarily to recognize the many local judges in attendance. Program MCBA President Carolyn Nussbaum welcomed guests and shared her appreciation of the strong local bar’s favorable ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo