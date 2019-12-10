fbpx
Judge in Cattaraugus County resigns

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2019 0

A town justice in Cattaraugus County has resigned while under investigation for various alleged ethical violations. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Tuesday that Gary Chamberlain, a justice in the town of Freedom, has stepped down. Chamberlain has agreed never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future, and the ...

