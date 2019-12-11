fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge in Livingston County resigns after investigation

Judge in Livingston County resigns after investigation

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2019 0

A judge in Livingston County has resigned while under investigation by state officials. James R. Mann, a justice of the town and village if Nunda, resigned after being accused of soliciting the assistance of the chief of police to thwart the arrest of his former brother-in-law for driving while intoxicated, according to the New York State ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo