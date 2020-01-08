fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge Telesca announces retirement

Judge Telesca announces retirement

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2020 0

U.S. District Court Judge Michael A. Telesca announced Wednesday that he will retire and become an inactive senior judge on May 3, 38 years after he took the oath of office for his position. “The time has come to move on. I do so with gratitude for the privilege of serving my country with a group ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo