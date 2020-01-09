fbpx
Home / News / Barclay Damon announces new practice group leaders

Barclay Damon announces new practice group leaders

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2020 0

Barclay Damon LLP Has announced the following changes to practice group leadership: Rosemary Enright, in Buffalo, will lead the firm’s newly formed labor and employment practice group. Prior to the formation of this new practice group, the labor and employment practice area was housed within the business services practice group.         Heather Sunser, in Syracuse, will serve as ...

