Bank robber pleads guilty

Bank robber pleads guilty

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2020

A Rochester man has admitted to bank robbery and escaping from law enforcement officials. Michael Matzen, 39, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday to escaping from federal custody and to two counts of bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Matzen is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Matzen ...

