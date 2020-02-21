fbpx
Former substitute teacher sentenced for child porn

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2020 0

A Yates County man who is a former substitute teacher was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison and five years of post-release supervision. Jeffrey Maciejewski, 26, of Penn Yan, was convicted of possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors. He is required to register as a sex offender, and was ordered to pay $15,000 ...

