fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Inconsistent verdict: People v. Desius

Fourth Department – Inconsistent verdict: People v. Desius

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Inconsistent verdict Reckless assault – Intentional infliction of serious injury People v. Desius KA 18-02097 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of two counts of reckless assault, arising from an altercation during which he punched the victim in the face three times, causing the victim ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo