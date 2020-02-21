fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Liability of corporate officer: Canandaigua National Bank and Trust v. Acquest South Park, et al.

Fourth Department – Liability of corporate officer: Canandaigua National Bank and Trust v. Acquest South Park, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Liability of corporate officer Participation Canandaigua National Bank and Trust v. Acquest South Park, et al. CA 18-02154 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant-third-party plaintiff appealed from an order that granted that part of the motion of third-party defendant seeking summary judgment dismissing a cross claim for wrongful ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo