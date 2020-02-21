fbpx
Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Catalano

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Downward departure – lack of consent and points assessment People v. Catalano KA 18-01551 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining him to be a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. He argues that he was entitled ...

