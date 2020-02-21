Hurwitz & Fine names new managing partner

fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2020 0

Jody E. Briandi has been named managing partner of the Buffalo-based law firm Hurwitz & Fine P.C., as of May 1. “I am honored to take on the role of managing partner and fortunate to be supported by an outstanding and talented team of attorneys, along with a dedicated staff,” Briandi said in a news release. Briandi ...

